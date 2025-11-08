Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,781 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $872,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 908,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

Mastercard stock opened at $551.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

