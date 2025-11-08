Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Appian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $40.29. 1,687,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. Appian has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Appian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on APPN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Appian by 456.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth $129,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.