TELUS (NYSE:TU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) issued its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
TELUS Stock Up 1.2%
NYSE TU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 6,938,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.4184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
