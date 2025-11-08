Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 12.4%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,444. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 36,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $46,297.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,276,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,762.96. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 578.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 952,158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 400,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 987,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Earnings History for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

