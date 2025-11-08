Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Kubota had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion.

Kubota Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,229. Kubota has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KUBTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

