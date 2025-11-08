Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.1750, with a volume of 1731401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.The company had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SG. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $105,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 322,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,368.29. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,911,000 after buying an additional 386,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,593,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 129,572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,094 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,525,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 15.2% during the second quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 513,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 7.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

