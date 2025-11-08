Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,060 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

