Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 13.4%

STRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 1,270,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,768. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 206.77% and a negative return on equity of 852.70%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Connie Matsui acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 111,754 shares of company stock valued at $89,601 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,885,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,382,661 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 197.1% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.