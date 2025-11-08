Strategic Education’s (STRA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

STRA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 161,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,866. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. Strategic Education has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $104.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.50 per share, with a total value of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,084. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $57,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,994.94. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,849,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,245,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,524,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

