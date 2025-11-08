Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

NYSE PBH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

