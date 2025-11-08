Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $16.62. Warby Parker shares last traded at $17.1750, with a volume of 2,216,822 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WRBY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $936,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,181. This trade represents a 63.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $3,709,521. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 987.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,182,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,148 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $30,549,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth $27,589,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warby Parker by 13.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,172,000 after buying an additional 1,194,558 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $21,420,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.50 and a beta of 2.06.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.