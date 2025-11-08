Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 311.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,181,852 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $193,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3%

DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

