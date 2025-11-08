Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,731 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $125,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.63. The company has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

