Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Announces Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of SANA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,461,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $972.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 49.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 780,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 90,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

