Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.46.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
