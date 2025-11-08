Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

