Under Armour’s (UAA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Rothschild Redb downgraded Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,486,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,997,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 586,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,465,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,143 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $3,233,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.