McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert Sells 13,134 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

MCD stock opened at $299.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

