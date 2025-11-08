Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,727 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 85.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 556,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,811,000 after purchasing an additional 256,801 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 211,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.65, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.