Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Astrana Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Astrana Health Trading Down 23.5%

ASTH stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 1,200,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,454. Astrana Health has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 323.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 4,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

