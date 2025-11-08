Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 215653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $463.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,676,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,857,492.87. The trade was a 0.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 632,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,657,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,049,000 after acquiring an additional 416,147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Trading Up 1.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 3.07.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

