Zacks Research Downgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Strong Sell

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKNG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk lowered DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $30.40. 41,948,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,446,818. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,760,995.70. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 552,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,337,924 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.