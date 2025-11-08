Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Mplx Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 1,682,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,641. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mplx has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,409,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,319,162,000 after purchasing an additional 325,451 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,649,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,506,000 after acquiring an additional 83,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mplx by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,873,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 757,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Mplx by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,490 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

