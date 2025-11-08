Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $250.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

Expedia Group stock traded up $38.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,855. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.05. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 83.9% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.