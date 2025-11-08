Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Calumet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLMT

Calumet Price Performance

CLMT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.09. Calumet has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Calumet will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,406,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calumet by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 116,777 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 5,817,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,647,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet by 109.4% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.