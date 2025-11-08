Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Hold” Rating

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $267,732.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,923.22. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $509,825.76. Following the sale, the director owned 1,146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,983,723.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

