Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 771,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 388,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Gold
- Trading Halts Explained
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.