PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $17.88. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $15.8080, with a volume of 4,825,360 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. JMP Securities raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.53.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

