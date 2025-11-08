Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $9.84. Bavarian Nordic shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 23,319 shares traded.

Bavarian Nordic Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Bavarian Nordic alerts:

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.95%.The firm had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.