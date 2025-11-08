Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $218.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

