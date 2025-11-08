WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$342.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$328.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$292.00 to C$297.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$318.42.

WSP traded up C$3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$257.83. 462,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$275.38. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$217.42 and a 1-year high of C$291.46. The company has a market cap of C$33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.25, for a total value of C$7,006,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,595,972.25. This represents a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Alain Michaud sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total transaction of C$1,701,649.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,493 shares in the company, valued at C$1,820,831.99. The trade was a 48.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

