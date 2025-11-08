J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. Sainsbury
J. Sainsbury Trading Down 1.4%
About J. Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. Sainsbury
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
Receive News & Ratings for J. Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.