J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

J. Sainsbury Trading Down 1.4%

About J. Sainsbury

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 42,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. J. Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

