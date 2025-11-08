ZEGA Investments LLC Sells 14,865 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

ZEGA Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

