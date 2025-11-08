Head-To-Head Contrast: Cycurion (CYCU) & Its Rivals

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cycurion to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cycurion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 409 707 1125 72 2.37

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 411.27%. Given Cycurion’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05% Cycurion Competitors -36.58% -31.88% -5.25%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Cycurion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s competitors have a beta of 8.39, meaning that their average stock price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cycurion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $16.29 million $1.23 million -0.11 Cycurion Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 21.42

Cycurion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cycurion competitors beat Cycurion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

