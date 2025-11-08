Comparing Cycurion (CYCU) and Its Peers

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cycurion to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cycurion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $16.29 million $1.23 million -0.11 Cycurion Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 21.42

Cycurion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05% Cycurion Competitors -36.58% -31.88% -5.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cycurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.6% of Cycurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s rivals have a beta of 8.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cycurion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 409 707 1125 72 2.37

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 411.27%. Given Cycurion’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cycurion rivals beat Cycurion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Cycurion Company Profile

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

