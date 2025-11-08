Financial Survey: Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) versus Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 0 0 1.67 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 6 0 1 2.29

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.74%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 4.51% 6.69% 2.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Mercedes-Benz Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.55 billion 0.63 -$2.05 billion ($0.65) -1.16 Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.41 $11.05 billion C$3.15 5.37

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

