NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of NextEra Energy worth $291,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,639,000 after buying an additional 1,886,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

