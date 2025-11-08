YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 4,052,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in YETI by 66.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 44.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.