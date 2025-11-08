Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,412. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

