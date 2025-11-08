Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Price

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

NYSE WMS traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.23. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,242.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

