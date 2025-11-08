Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 1,901,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.34.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,558 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $154,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,299.50. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $431,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,325,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,817,828.38. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 91,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after buying an additional 3,102,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1,184.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 586,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 541,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 143,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $645,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

