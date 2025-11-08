AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Announces Earnings Results

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. AirSculpt Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 41.7%

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. 8,779,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,681. The stock has a market cap of $382.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 626,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.75.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

