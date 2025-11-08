Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,733 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $299.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.13.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

