Contrasting United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 28.36% N/A N/A United Bancorp 16.44% 11.96% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and United Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $75.25 million 0.83 $18.07 million $5.22 2.77 United Bancorp $30.41 million 2.42 $7.40 million $1.27 10.03

Solera National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solera National Bancorp and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

