Analyzing LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) and LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and LuxExperience B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C 7.23% 102.61% 11.58% LuxExperience B.V. 45.47% 90.47% 54.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of LuxExperience B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of LuxExperience B.V. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C 1 1 0 0 1.50 LuxExperience B.V. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and LuxExperience B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxExperience B.V. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and LuxExperience B.V.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C $773.60 million 0.69 $39.07 million $1.40 10.28 LuxExperience B.V. $1.37 billion 0.55 $620.57 million $4.89 1.80

LuxExperience B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C. LuxExperience B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About LuxExperience B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.