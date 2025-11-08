T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $201.58 and last traded at $202.1210, with a volume of 146754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average of $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,113,221 shares of company stock worth $506,386,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

