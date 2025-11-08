Keystone Financial Services Invests $890,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $230.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average is $183.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.