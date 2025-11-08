Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $560.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.