SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. The company had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 49,610,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,840,392. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,117,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,860,790 shares in the company, valued at $29,772,640. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 126,596 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $2,098,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,796,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,720.32. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,917 shares of company stock worth $13,955,610. 9.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 6.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.