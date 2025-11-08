Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $664.0 million-$678.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.7 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.58.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 15.1%

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 2,194,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Rackspace Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.030 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other news, Director Anthony Scott sold 40,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,045 shares in the company, valued at $273,194.35. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 1,780,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $2,403,835.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,608,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,635.65. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 114.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 62.9% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.