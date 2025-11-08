Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.30 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Target Hospitality updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 1.7%

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 1,348,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,137. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $639.59 million, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Troy C. Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $423,371.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,664.74. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $106,749.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,844.58. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $593,931. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 600,181 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 189,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 143,505 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Target Hospitality by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,195 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

